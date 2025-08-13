Energy & Oil

NNPC Ltd Wins Appeal, Overturns ₦5 Billion Damages in Araraume Case

Muhammad A. Aliyu
By Muhammad A. Aliyu
2 Min Read
NNPC
NNPC

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.) has secured a major legal victory after the Court of Appeal, Abuja Division, nullified an earlier ruling that awarded ₦5 billion in damages to Senator Ifeanyi Araraume over his removal as Non-Executive Chairman of the NNPC Board.

In a judgment delivered on August 8, 2025, the appellate court upheld NNPC Ltd.’s appeal against the Federal High Court’s April 2023 decision, which had annulled Araraume’s removal and raised concerns over the validity of the Board’s actions since 2021.

The Court of Appeal agreed with NNPC Ltd.’s position that the original claim was statute-barred and that the Federal High Court had erred in its earlier ruling. This outcome spares the company a significant financial payout and eliminates a potential legal precedent that could have disrupted boardroom stability in Nigeria’s most strategic energy corporation.

In a statement, NNPC Ltd. noted that the judgment “secures governance stability, sets a corporate governance precedent in Nigerian law, and upholds the validity of Board resolutions critical to the oil and gas industry’s investment and policy direction.”

- Advertisement -

The dispute originated in 2021 when Araraume was removed from his position on the Board. He challenged the move in court, securing a favorable ruling in April 2023 before the decision was successfully appealed.

- Advertisement -
Stay Updated on the Go with Our Latest News—Join Our WhatsApp Channel Now!
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByMuhammad A. Aliyu
Follow:
Muhammad Ameer Aliyu, is a prolific journalist who joined Okay Nigeria in 2015 with the aim staying committed to bringing more positive growth to the digital news platform. He is the Senior Editor at Okay Nigeria.
Previous Article Ubi Franklin ‘I Am Not a Thief’ – Ubi Franklin Denies Alleged Theft of Luxury Watch in Miami

Connect with Okay on Social

Dollar/Naira Rates

Parallel Market Rates

USD
Buy₦1,540.00
Sell₦1,555.00
GBP
Buy₦2,080.00
Sell₦2,110.00
EUR
Buy₦1,760.00
Sell₦1,790.00

Updated: 9 hours ago

Displayed rates are for informational purposes only and are subject to change.

Quick Converter

0.00

Rates are for informational purposes only.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

Ubi Franklin
‘I Am Not a Thief’ – Ubi Franklin Denies Alleged Theft of Luxury Watch in Miami
Celebrities
Ex-Depot vs Pump Price in Nigeria: How Changes Reach Your Filling Station
Explainer
PSG vs Tottenham
PSG vs Tottenham, Today: Kick-Off Time in Nigeria, TV/Streaming, Line-Ups and Predictions
Sport
NELFUND
7 Ways to Spot Fake NELFUND Links and Avoid Student Loan Scams
Explainer
Tinubu to Attend TICAD9 in Japan, Embark on State Visit to Brazil
News
- Advertisement -

You May Also Like