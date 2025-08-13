NNPC Ltd Wins Appeal, Overturns ₦5 Billion Damages in Araraume Case

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.) has secured a major legal victory after the Court of Appeal, Abuja Division, nullified an earlier ruling that awarded ₦5 billion in damages to Senator Ifeanyi Araraume over his removal as Non-Executive Chairman of the NNPC Board.

In a judgment delivered on August 8, 2025, the appellate court upheld NNPC Ltd.’s appeal against the Federal High Court’s April 2023 decision, which had annulled Araraume’s removal and raised concerns over the validity of the Board’s actions since 2021.

The Court of Appeal agreed with NNPC Ltd.’s position that the original claim was statute-barred and that the Federal High Court had erred in its earlier ruling. This outcome spares the company a significant financial payout and eliminates a potential legal precedent that could have disrupted boardroom stability in Nigeria’s most strategic energy corporation.

In a statement, NNPC Ltd. noted that the judgment “secures governance stability, sets a corporate governance precedent in Nigerian law, and upholds the validity of Board resolutions critical to the oil and gas industry’s investment and policy direction.”





The dispute originated in 2021 when Araraume was removed from his position on the Board. He challenged the move in court, securing a favorable ruling in April 2023 before the decision was successfully appealed.