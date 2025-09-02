NNPC Ltd Appoints Andy Odeh, Morenike Adewunmi to Lead Communications and Relations

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has announced key leadership changes with the appointment of Mr. Andy Odeh as Chief Corporate Communications Officer and Mrs. Morenike Adewunmi as Chief Relations Officer.

The appointments, which were confirmed in a statement signed by the company on Tuesday, reflect NNPC Ltd’s commitment to strengthening stakeholder engagement and strategic communications as it consolidates its transition to a fully commercial energy company.

“NNPC Ltd. is pleased to announce the appointment of two seasoned executives, Mr. Andy Odeh and Mrs. Morenike Adewunmi, to key leadership positions,” the statement read.

Andy Odeh Brings Three Decades of Experience

Odeh joins NNPC Ltd. with over 30 years of expertise in corporate communications, public affairs, and business administration across oil and gas, advertising, and broadcasting sectors. He previously spent 26 years at Nigeria LNG (NLNG) where he held senior roles, including General Manager, External Relations and Sustainable Development.

During his tenure at NLNG, Odeh successfully oversaw the company’s rebranding and led one of the nation’s most effective micro-credit schemes for host communities. He also played a key role in instituting the NLNG Prize for Energy Reporting, a platform that celebrates excellence in energy journalism.





An alumnus of the University of Jos, University of Lagos, INSEAD Business School, and the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Odeh is regarded as one of Nigeria’s most experienced communications professionals.

Adewunmi to Strengthen Government and Stakeholder Relations

Mrs. Adewunmi, a respected legal and regulatory expert, brings over 25 years of stakeholder engagement experience from her career at Shell Companies in Nigeria (SCIN). She is best known for her leadership in government relations, regulatory affairs, and advocacy – helping to maintain Shell’s “license to operate” while navigating complex external challenges.

At Shell, she served as Regulatory Affairs Manager and Government Relations Manager, building constructive relationships with the Presidency, ministries, departments, and agencies. She is recognised for her strong emotional intelligence and expertise in managing non-technical risks.

Adewunmi is a graduate of Olabisi Onabanjo University and the Nigerian Law School.





NNPC Ltd said the appointments are part of its drive to position itself as a leading global energy company while improving public trust, communication, and transparency.