NMA Ultimatum Approaches Final Countdown as Uncertainty Grips Healthcare

As Nigeria’s health sector holds its breath, the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has reaffirmed its readiness to commence an indefinite nationwide strike should the Federal Government ignore its latest set of demands. The countdown draws to a crucial close on July 23, marking the termination of the association’s 21-day ultimatum.

NMA President, Professor Bala Audu, emphasized during a weekend discussion that, unless significant progress is secured, “we may have no choice but to proceed with a strike.” According to him, the controversial circular issued by the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission (NSIWC) not only disregards prior agreements, but also introduces unfavorable elements that jeopardize both doctor welfare and the health system’s stability.

He stated firmly, “We have rejected that circular outright. We expect that any new directive affecting our members should be the outcome of mutual consultation, not something imposed.”

Negotiations between the association and top government officials, including the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Professor Muhammad Pate, and the Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Iziaq Salako, have thus far been inconclusive. Initial hopes for resolution were dashed when a scheduled meeting last week was postponed due to the passing of former President Muhammadu Buhari. The next crucial meeting is anticipated to involve NMA, the NSIWC, the Ministry of Finance, and Ministry of Health.





Time is running short, Professor Audu warned: “If the government fails to prioritise this matter, a strike may be inevitable.” He called for all stakeholders to reconvene after mourning ceremonies to prevent a sector-wide shutdown.

The Katsina State NMA branch, in a pointed communique over the weekend, echoed national sentiments of “grave disappointment” with NSIWC’s circular, demanding urgent withdrawal and fulfillment of all outstanding requests. The communiqué, endorsed by Chairman Dr. Muhammadu Sani and Secretary Dr. Yahya Salisu, cautioned: if their demands went unmet, the branch could not guarantee undisrupted health services.

okay.ng reports the NMA’s position remains unyielding, placing the onus on the government to avert a looming healthcare crisis by honoring prior commitments and upholding collective bargaining agreements.