NMA Issues 21-Day Ultimatum, Threatens Indefinite Strike Over Unmet Demands

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has handed the federal government a 21-day ultimatum, threatening a total and indefinite nationwide strike if longstanding grievances concerning doctors’ welfare and health sector reform remain unaddressed.

The stern warning followed an Emergency Delegates Meeting (EDM) convened on July 26, 2025, in Abuja, where delegates expressed deep frustration over what they described as the federal government’s prolonged inaction and broken promises.

In a communiqué jointly signed by NMA President, Prof. Bala Audu, and Secretary General, Dr. Jamin Egbo, the association condemned the government’s continued failure to resolve key issues, including:

The non-payment of seven months’ 25/35% CONMESS arrears ,

, The failure to fully withdraw a controversial circular by the National Salaries, Income and Wages Commission (NSIWC) on doctors’ salary structure,

a controversial circular by the on doctors’ salary structure, The non-implementation of signed Collective Bargaining Agreements (CBAs) ,

, And the systemic neglect of Nigeria’s healthcare system.

“The EDM, after extensive deliberations, unanimously condemned the federal government’s approach to the welfare of its members and the persistent neglect of issues affecting Nigerian doctors,” the communiqué stated.





“The EDM issued a 21-day notice of total and indefinite strike, effective from July 27, 2025, in line with relevant labour laws, should the government fail to comprehensively address the association’s demands within this period.”

According to the NMA, this looming strike is not merely about salaries but reflects deeper concerns about the overall state of Nigeria’s healthcare system. Delegates voiced outrage over the rising trend of medical tourism by public officials, which they said reflects waning confidence in local hospitals. They also flagged the increasing economic hardship faced by both doctors and patients, as well as the exodus of medical professionals abroad in search of better opportunities.

Despite its tough stance, the association expressed hope that the government would act responsibly to avoid an impending shutdown of healthcare services nationwide. It called for immediate interventions that demonstrate genuine commitment to the health sector.

The communiqué also recognized the ongoing efforts of the National Officers Committee (NOC) and the National Technical Negotiating Team (NTNT) in sustaining dialogue with government agencies. However, it lamented that none of the 19 demands presented by the association have been fully addressed.