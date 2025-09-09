NLNG Graduate Trainee Recruitment 2025: Vacancies, Requirements, How to Apply, Deadline

Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG) is inviting applications for its Graduate Trainee intake. The company produces Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) for domestic and export markets and offers one of the most sought-after early-career programmes in Nigeria’s energy sector. This guide distills the official advert into a clear, step-by-step playbook so you can apply correctly and on time.

Quick facts (read first)

Programme: NLNG Graduate Trainees

NLNG Application window: Opens 9 September 2025 • Closes 29 September 2025

• Application fee: Free — NLNG does not demand payment and does not use agents

— NLNG does demand payment and use agents Mode: Online only via the NLNG Careers Portal at www.nlng.com

via the at Device/browser tips: Use a laptop or desktop (not a phone). Supported: Internet Explorer 11+, Firefox 63+, Safari 6.2.8+, Chrome 68+

Use a (not a phone). Supported: Internet Explorer 11+, Firefox 63+, Safari 6.2.8+, Chrome 68+ Equal Opportunity: NLNG is an Equal Opportunity Employer and will provide reasonable adjustments for applicants with disabilities during the process

Who can apply (eligibility)

A University Bachelor’s degree obtained at Second Class Upper (2:1) or better

obtained at NYSC completed not earlier than 2021 (i.e., 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024 or 2025)

(i.e., 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024 or 2025) Degree must be in one of the approved disciplines below

Accepted disciplines

Engineering: Mechanical, Metallurgical, Mechatronics, Electrical, Electrical/Electronics, Instrumentation, Chemical, Civil, Structural, Petrochemical, Process, Computer, Petroleum, Marine

Mechanical, Metallurgical, Mechatronics, Electrical, Electrical/Electronics, Instrumentation, Chemical, Civil, Structural, Petrochemical, Process, Computer, Petroleum, Marine Sciences

Social & Management Sciences

Law

Project Management

Information Management

Arts & Humanities

Shipping & Marine Studies

Required documents (PDF only)

NLNG will reject applications that do not include all items below. Do not attach any other documents.

University Bachelor’s Degree certificate NYSC Certificate or Exemption Certificate Government-issued Birth Certificate Senior Secondary Education certificate Primary Education certificate Evidence of Change of Name (if applicable)

How to apply (step-by-step)

Go to www.nlng.com Click Careers New user? Select Register Here to create an account Complete your candidate profile Click Employment Opportunities → Job Search Open the Graduate Trainee advert and read all details Click Apply, fill the form carefully, and upload the required PDFs Review for accuracy and completeness, then submit

Important: Submit only one application. Duplicate submissions or false information will lead to disqualification at any stage.

What NLNG means by “reasonable adjustments”

If you have a disability and need an adjustment (for example, additional time or assistive technology during assessments), NLNG indicates you will have the opportunity to request this when shortlisted.

Selection tips to stand out

Match your degree to the approved list above — do not guess.

to the approved list above — do not guess. Name files clearly (e.g., Firstname_Lastname_Degree.pdf).

(e.g., Firstname_Lastname_Degree.pdf). Ensure each scan is legible and in PDF format.

and in format. Cross-check dates: graduation, NYSC, and personal data must match all documents.

all documents. Use a reliable internet connection on a PC and one of the supported browsers.

on a and one of the supported browsers. Keep your phone and email active; that’s how NLNG will contact you if shortlisted.

Red flags and warnings

No payments — applications are free .

— applications are . No agents — NLNG does not assign third parties to “help” candidates.

— NLNG does assign third parties to “help” candidates. Apply only via the NLNG Careers Portal on www.nlng.com to avoid fraudulent sites.

the on to avoid fraudulent sites. Only successful candidates at each stage will be contacted.

FAQ

Can an HND holder apply?

The advert specifies a University Bachelor’s degree with 2:1 or better.





My NYSC ended in 2020 — am I eligible?

No. The advert states NYSC must be completed not earlier than 2021.

Can I upload JPEGs or Word files?

No. NLNG requires PDF copies only for the listed documents.

Can I submit multiple applications to improve my chances?

No. One application only. Duplicates will be disqualified.

Final checklist before you click “Submit”