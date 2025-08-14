NLC Threatens to Strike in Seven Days Over Alleged Diversion of Workers’ Funds

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has given the Federal Government a seven-day ultimatum to refund allegedly diverted workers’ funds from the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) and to immediately constitute the Governing Board of the National Pension Commission (PENCOM).

In a communiqué released after its Central Working Committee (CWC) meeting in Abuja on Wednesday, August 13, 2025, the NLC warned that failure to meet these demands would result in a nationwide strike.

The meeting, chaired by NLC President Comrade Joe Ajaero, examined pressing issues affecting Nigerian workers, the trade union movement, and the broader state of the nation.

According to the communiqué, the CWC accused the government of neglecting workers’ welfare and undermining pension administration, insisting that the alleged diversion of funds must be addressed without delay.





The labour union also announced the dissolution of its Edo State leadership, although no reasons were disclosed for the decision.