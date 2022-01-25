NLC suspends plan to embark on protest over fuel subsidy removal

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has suspended its nationwide protests scheduled to hold on January 27 and February 2 over petrol subsidy removal.

President of the NLC, Ayuba Wabba made this announcement during a press briefing on Tuesday in Abuja.

According to Wabba, the union made the decision at its national executive council meeting on Tuesday morning.

He said: “Following the reversal and reproach by government, the National Executive Council of the Nigeria Labour Congress met this morning (Tuesday) virtually to consider the new position of the government.

”The NEC after vigorous debates took a decision to suspend the planned nationwide protest scheduled for 27th January, 2022 and the national protest scheduled for 2nd February, 2022.”

Okay.ng recalls that the federal government had announced the suspension of the planned removal of subsidy on petroleum products till further notice.