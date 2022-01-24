NITDA set to host Nigerian Innovation ecosystem engagement Thursday

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) invites the general public to its virtual innovation ecosystem engagement slated for Thursday, January 27, 2022.

The program is themed; “Fostering Collaboration: NITDA engages Nigerian Startup Ecosystem”.

According to Mrs. Hadiza Umar, head, Corporate Affairs and External Relations at NITDA, the program is aimed at nurturing collaboration between the Agency and the startup ecosystem in order to fully harness the potential of the digital economy.

The Agency will be interacting and listening to active startup ecosystem players with a view to discussing existing gaps & challenges in the ecosystem.

It is hoped that such collaboration will assist the ecosystem in countering most of the identified challenges through the intervention of NITDA’s developmental regulatory powers.

As the prime Agency for e-government implementation, Internet governance and overall IT development in Nigeria, NITDA is poised to actualize its mandate through strategic and inclusive stakeholder management, local and international partnership and efficient utilization of resources in the interest of Nigeria.

It is in view of the importance and enormous potential of the Nigerian innovation ecosystem, to grow the Nigerian digital economy and strategically position the country as the tech innovation hotspot of Africa, that NITDA has unveiled its Strategic Roadmap and Action Plan (SRAP) 2021-2024, with Pillar 4 having a special focus on Digital Innovation and Entrepreneurship.

NITDA will continue to execute programmes and initiatives to build a vibrant innovation ecosystem for economic growth and prosperity.

The programme starts at 11a.m and ends at 1p.m.