NITDA Expands Digital Gender Inclusion with IgniteHer Bootcamp to Empower Women Entrepreneurs

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has launched the second cohort of its IgniteHer Bootcamp, a landmark initiative aimed at empowering women entrepreneurs with digital and innovation skills to accelerate inclusive economic growth in Nigeria.

The programme, themed “Empowering Women Entrepreneurs for Growth and Innovation,” is part of the agency’s strategic commitment to actualizing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, with support from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

Addressing participants at the opening of the bootcamp, NITDA Director General Kashifu Inuwa, CCIE, represented by Dr. Ahmed Tambuwal, Acting Director of Digital Literacy and Capacity Building, emphasized that the agency is not just building digital skills but also nurturing self-reliant entrepreneurs and future leaders.

“Through IgniteHer, we are expanding women’s access to technology and economic opportunity. Inclusive innovation is a cornerstone of our Strategic Roadmap and Action Plan (SRAP 2.0: 2024–2027),” he stated.





The bootcamp attracted women entrepreneurs from across Nigeria—physically and virtually—who were selected from over 12,000 applicants. Participants will undergo intensive training in digital literacy, business development, innovation management, and investor readiness.

Inuwa explained that the initiative is aligned with the National Gender Digital Inclusion Strategy (NGDIS), which seeks to empower 12.7 million Nigerian women with digital skills by 2027. He also cited a World Wide Web Foundation report, noting that closing Nigeria’s gender digital divide could unlock $13 billion in GDP growth within the next decade.

“This training is a step towards harnessing that economic potential and ensuring that women play an integral role in shaping the digital future of Nigeria,” he added.

Japan’s Ambassador to Nigeria, Matsunaga Kazuyoshi, expressed his country’s support for gender-inclusive innovation. He noted that Japan is backing two grant projects worth $30.9 million to strengthen Nigeria’s startup ecosystem and investment climate.





He also referenced the upcoming Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD 9), themed “Co-create Innovative Solutions with Africa”, as a sign of Japan’s commitment to co-developing tech-driven solutions with African partners.

Lead facilitator, Hajiya Hafsat Salabi-Dange, called the bootcamp a “movement bridging the digital gender divide”, urging participants to approach the opportunity with boldness and purpose.

“What you will gain here goes beyond business; it is a tool for community upliftment, national growth, and generational impact,” she said.