NITDA Calls Stakeholders to Public Review of Draft DPI Live Events and NGDX Standards

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has invited stakeholders from government, industry, academia, and civil society to participate in a public review session for the Draft Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) Live Events and the Draft Technical Standard for the Nigerian Data Exchange (NGDX).

The session is scheduled for Thursday, September 18, 2025, at the Digital Economy Complex, NCC Building, Mbora, Abuja, starting at 9:00 a.m.

NITDA said the review is part of its Rule-Making Process (RMP) aimed at co-creating regulatory instruments that are trusted, inclusive, and sustainable while aligning Nigeria’s digital transformation efforts with global best practices.

According to the agency, the Draft DPI Live Environment has been designed to support seamless deployment of national digital infrastructure, strengthen e-government service delivery, and foster private sector collaboration.





The Draft Technical Standard for NGDX will establish a unified, secure framework for data exchange across government institutions and private organisations to drive innovation in key sectors including finance, healthcare, education, and agriculture.

“Nigeria’s digital public infrastructure must be co-created with all stakeholders to ensure it embodies resilience, fosters innovation, and builds trust,” said Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, Director General of NITDA. “The success of these initiatives depends on the active involvement of stakeholders in providing valuable insights that will guide implementation and ensure sustainability.”

NITDA emphasized that the NGDX standard includes robust safeguards around data protection, authentication, and privacy, aligning with global frameworks and positioning Nigeria as a leader in digital public infrastructure development in Africa.

The agency encouraged stakeholders to review the draft documents ahead of the session via https://shorturl.at/0zRg8 and come prepared to share feedback and recommendations.

The DPI and NGDX initiatives are part of the Federal Government’s broader plan to build a strong digital economy under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, with support from international partners such as the European Union’s Global Gateway initiative and technical collaboration with Finland, Estonia, Germany, and France.





For inquiries, NITDA advised stakeholders to reach the agency via [email protected] or call 08032015719 and 08023275039.