NITDA: 2021 Digital Nigeria Conference, Exhibition and Awards postponed

The Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy and Parastatals has announced the postponement of 2021 Digital Nigeria Conference, Exhibition and Awards.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Head, Corporate Affairs and External Relations of National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), on Friday.

The statement read: “The event which was earlier scheduled to hold between 25th October – 27th October, 2021 has been postponed and a new date would be communicated in no distant future.

“The event, formerly known as e-Nigeria International Conference and Exhibition is the flagship tech event in the Nigerian digital economy sector.

“The conference themed “Digital Transformation: A Pathway to Sustainable Digital Economy” is aimed at addressing Nigeria’s technological challenges in achieving sustainable socio-economic development.

“Having spent the past months preparing for the conference and exhibition in collaboration with relevant stakeholders and partners, we are not oblivious of the impact of this decision and therefore regret any inconveniences this might have caused you.

“However, the “Digital Nigeria Day” which is a day designated to promote the development of the Digital Economy in Nigeria will still be celebrated on Sunday, 24th of October, 2021. We want to thank all our partners and stakeholders for their continuous support as we use this period to finalize all preparations for the new date which will be communicated soon.”