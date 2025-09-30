Energy & Oil

NISO Links Power Shortfall to Gas Supply Disruption

OGUNGBAYI FEYISOLA FAESOL
By OGUNGBAYI FEYISOLA FAESOL
The Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO) has attributed the recent decline in electricity generation to disruptions in gas supply caused by industrial action within the sector.

In a statement on Tuesday, NISO explained that the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) embarked on industrial action, leading to shortages that cut available generation from over 4,300 megawatts on Sunday, September 28, 2025, to about 3,200 MW at its lowest point.

To stabilize the grid, NISO said it implemented contingency measures including increased hydropower generation, real-time load balancing, frequency support, and selective load shedding to prevent a nationwide blackout.

“These timely actions enabled us to sustain operational security and maintain supply to critical loads,” the agency said, adding that the steps helped minimize the impact of the labour dispute.

The operator reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding grid stability and ensuring a reliable supply of electricity despite the challenges in the gas supply chain.

