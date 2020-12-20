NIPSS Director-General, Habu Galadima is dead

The Director-General of the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) in Kuru, Plateau State, Prof. Habu Galadima, is dead.

The NIPSS Director of Administration, Brig. Gen. CFJ Udaya (retd), confirmed Galadima’s death in a statement on Sunday.

According to the statement, Galadima died after a brief illness in Abuja.

The statement reads: “On behalf of the Board of Governors, Management and staff of the National Institute, we regret to announce the sudden demise of the Director-General/CEO of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Prof Habu Shuaibu Galadima, which occurred this morning, 20th December 2020 after a brief illness.

“Prof. Galadima will be buried according to Islamic rites.”