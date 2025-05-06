NIPOST Announces Nationwide Transition to Cashless Operations from July 2025

The Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) has announced major reforms designed to transform the organisation into a modern, innovative, and digitally-driven postal institution.

In a statement issued by its Director of Corporate Communications, Franklin Alao, on Monday, the agency revealed that these reforms, themed “Change of Renewed Hope Berths at NIPOST Shores,” align with global best practices and the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

According to NIPOST, the initiative is aimed at meeting the evolving needs of Nigeria’s rapidly growing digital economy, with a strong emphasis on innovation, accountability, service excellence, and value delivery.

“A major highlight of the reform package is the transition to a fully cashless system. Beginning July 1, 2025, all Post Office counters nationwide will no longer accept cash payments for their services. Customers will be required to use approved electronic channels for all transactions,” the statement noted.

Okay.ng reports that the agency described this cashless initiative as central to its modernisation strategy, aiming to provide safer, faster, and more transparent service delivery nationwide.





NIPOST further expressed gratitude to the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, for his supportive leadership. It also recognised the efforts of the Chairman of the NIPOST Board, Barrister Isaac Kekemeke, for his strategic foresight, and the Postmaster General/CEO, Tola Odeyemi, for championing institutional reforms, staff welfare, and capacity development.

Additionally, the reforms will introduce a performance-based reward and recognition system to incentivise excellence among employees, alongside strict disciplinary measures to uphold integrity within the organisation.

NIPOST said through these changes, it aspires to become a dynamic and technologically advanced institution positioned at the forefront of Nigeria’s digital transformation, with a renewed mission: