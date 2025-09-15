NiMet Warns of Nationwide Thunderstorms and Heavy Rainfall Over Three Days

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has projected a wave of thunderstorms and moderate rainfall across several regions of Nigeria from Monday through Wednesday.

According to its weather outlook issued in Abuja on Sunday, the agency revealed that the northern region will be the first to experience the weather activity. States such as Kaduna, Gombe, Bauchi, Kebbi, Adamawa, and Taraba are expected to record isolated thunderstorms and moderate showers on Monday morning.

By afternoon and evening, thunderstorms are anticipated across the entire northern belt. NiMet warned that flash flooding is particularly possible in Adamawa, Taraba, and Gombe states.

The central zone will experience a cloudy atmosphere with patches of sunshine in the morning, with showers expected in Niger, Kogi, Kwara, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and Benue. Later in the day, the intensity of thunderstorms is expected to increase across most of the central states.





In the southern region, cloudy skies are expected on Monday morning, with rainfall projected over Ekiti, Ondo, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, and Cross River. Rains are expected to spread across other parts of the south by evening.

Tuesday’s forecast shows a continuation of cloudy weather mixed with sunshine over the northern areas, with isolated thunderstorms and rainfall anticipated in Borno, Kaduna, Gombe, Bauchi, Taraba, and Adamawa. By evening, storms will extend to Kano, Jigawa, Yobe, Katsina, Zamfara, Kebbi, and Taraba.

The central and southern zones will not be exempt. Morning showers are predicted over Kogi, Niger, Kwara, the FCT, and Nasarawa, while heavier thunderstorms are expected by evening. The southern states of Oyo, Ekiti, Ondo, Enugu, Anambra, Ebonyi, and Delta will also see moderate rainfall.

On Wednesday, NiMet forecast cloudy skies with sunshine in parts of the north, but with chances of light rains in Sokoto and Zamfara. Later in the day, thunderstorms are expected in Borno, Adamawa, Taraba, Kaduna, Zamfara, Kebbi, and Sokoto.





For the central belt, early morning light rains will occur over the FCT, Kogi, Kwara, and Niger, with stronger thunderstorms developing later in Benue and surrounding states. The southern states will experience cloudy mornings and rainfall later in the day.

NiMet urged motorists to avoid driving during downpours, farmers to suspend fertiliser and pesticide applications before rainfall, and residents to secure loose objects and unplug electrical appliances to prevent storm-related accidents.

Airline operators were specifically advised to obtain airport-specific forecasts to ensure safe planning.

The public was reminded to keep following NiMet’s updates through its official portal, www.nimet.gov.ng.

okay.ng reports that NiMet emphasized the importance of safety compliance during this three-day rainfall period.