NiMet Warns of Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms and Flood Risks Across Nigeria

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has issued a weather forecast predicting heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and possible flooding across several states in Nigeria between Sunday and Tuesday.

In a statement released in Abuja on Saturday, the agency disclosed that parts of the northern, central, and southern regions will witness varying intensities of rain, accompanied in some cases by thunderstorms.

On Sunday morning, NiMet projected moderate rain showers over states including Jigawa, Taraba, Bauchi, Gombe, Katsina, Kano, Kaduna, Yobe, Borno, and Adamawa. As the day progresses, thunderstorms with moderate rains are also expected in Zamfara, Jigawa, Kano, Katsina, Kaduna, Bauchi, Gombe, Sokoto, Kebbi, Yobe, Borno, Adamawa, and Taraba.

The agency cautioned that “there is a high possibility of flood occurring in parts of Kebbi, Gombe, and Bauchi states during the forecast period.”





For the central region, the outlook suggested light intermittent rainfall in Plateau, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and Niger State in the morning, while intermittent showers will spread later in the day to Nasarawa, Kwara, Kogi, and Benue. Similarly, southern states such as Enugu, Anambra, Edo, Ondo, Ogun, Ekiti, Oyo, Imo, Ebonyi, Delta, Rivers, Lagos, Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom, and Cross River will experience cloudy skies early, followed by moderate rains.

NiMet highlighted that Osun State faces a “high possibility of flood occurring” during this cycle.

For Monday, thunderstorms are predicted to dominate across Bauchi, Borno, Adamawa, Gombe, Taraba, Yola, Kano, Katsina, Yobe, Jigawa, Sokoto, Zamfara, Kebbi, and Kaduna. Lighter rainfall is also anticipated over the central zone, including FCT, Nasarawa, Benue, Niger, Plateau, and Kwara.

On Tuesday, thunderstorms with moderate rain will affect Katsina, Sokoto, Zamfara, Yobe, Adamawa, Borno, Jigawa, Kano, and Kaduna, spreading later to Kebbi and surrounding states.





The agency strongly advised residents against driving under heavy rain, urging states with flood-prone locations to activate emergency response systems.

NiMet also cautioned farmers to avoid applying fertiliser and pesticides before rainfall to prevent nutrient wash-off. “Ensure warm clothing for vulnerable persons due to low night-time temperatures,” the statement read. The agency further warned residents to fasten loose objects, unplug electrical appliances, and avoid tall trees during storms.

In addition, it urged airline operators to “get airport-specific weather reports (flight documentation) from NiMet for effective planning in their operations.”

okay.ng reports that NiMet emphasized the need for Nigerians to stay updated through its daily advisories to prevent losses from climate-related hazards.