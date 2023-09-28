NiMet Issues Warning of Heavy Rainfall, Flash Floods in FCT, 24 States

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has issued a warning of heavy rainfall expected to hit 25 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) within the next 48 hours. This anticipated rainfall has the potential to lead to flash floods, posing significant risks to affected regions.

The states that are expected to be impacted include Katsina, Kano, Jigawa, Bauchi, Gombe, Plateau, Borno, Adamawa, Taraba, Kaduna, Niger, Nasarawa, Kogi, Enugu, Edo, Delta, Bayelsa, Abia, Anambra, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Ebonyi, Kwara, Benue State, and the Federal Capital Territory.

According to Nimet’s weekly heavy rainfall forecast bulletin, “Moderate to Heavy rainfall is expected within the forecast period (Thursday 28th and Friday 29th September 2023) over parts of Katsina, Kano, Jigawa, Bauchi, Gombe, Plateau, Borno, Adamawa, Taraba, Kaduna, Niger, Nasarawa, Kogi, Enugu, Edo, Delta, and Bayelsa.”

The agency also mentioned that “strong winds should accompany the rains with the strongest winds expected over parts of Adamawa, Borno, Gombe, Bauchi, Yobe, Jigawa, Kano, Katsina, Zamfara, Sokoto, and Kebbi State.”

Nimet urged residents of the affected states to exercise caution and avoid driving through surface runoff waters, as they may have strong undercurrents. The agency also advised against unnecessary travel during the heavy rainfall, as it can lead to slippery road surfaces and reduced visibility, which could disrupt road traffic.

Additionally, strong winds pose a threat to weak structures, trees, and masts. Nimet recommended disconnecting electrical appliances before the rain starts to minimize electrical hazards.