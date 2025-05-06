NIMC Introduces NINAuth Service with Federal Government’s Approval to Boost Identity Verification Security

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has launched a new National Identification Number (NIN) verification service, approved by the Federal Government, to make identity checks easier and more secure, okay.ng reports.

This was revealed on Tuesday in Lagos by Kayode Adegoke, NIMC’s Head of Corporate Communications.

Adegoke stated that the Presidency has directed all government ministries, departments, and agencies to use the new NIN Authentication (NINAuth) platform for all identity verification needs.

He explained that the service supports NIMC’s mandate to provide a trustworthy digital ID system for Nigerians and legal residents. The NINAuth service is accessible via web, mobile applications, and API, designed to protect personal data, safeguard privacy, and facilitate access to government services.





“This supports President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which aims to improve how identities are managed in the country,” Adegoke said.

The NINAuth application is the official interface to NIMC’s database, introducing a strong security layer and giving users greater control over their personal information. It requires explicit consent before sharing data for KYC and other verification processes.

The platform promotes trust and allows individuals to manage how their data is shared. It enables secure verification for SIM registration and replacement, passport applications, tax filings, financial transactions, government support programs, and driver’s license renewals.

Adegoke emphasized the benefits, including better security, protection from unauthorized data access, and user empowerment over data sharing. The service also offers a single sign-on feature for easy and secure access to multiple services.





The launch highlights NIMC’s continued commitment to enhancing identity verification in Nigeria. The system is secure, flexible, and integrates with other platforms through API, allowing real-time NIN verification to improve service delivery and compliance.

He confirmed that NINAuth is now the official platform for all identity checks involving the NIN. Further details and instructions are available at https://ninauth.nimc.gov.ng.