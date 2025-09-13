Nigeria’s trade surplus rises 44% in Q2 2025

Nigeria recorded a trade surplus of N7.46 trillion in the second quarter of 2025, marking a 44.31% increase from the first quarter, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reported.

Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, confirmed the figures in a post on X. Total merchandise trade in Q2 stood at N38.04 trillion, up from N36.02 trillion in Q1 and N31.68 trillion in Q2 2024.





Exports accounted for 59.81% of total trade, valued at N22.75 trillion, with crude oil contributing N11.97 trillion and non-crude exports N10.78 trillion, including N3.05 trillion from non-oil products.

Imports made up 40.19% of trade at N15.29 trillion, showing a 9.43% rise from Q2 2024 but a slight decline of 0.90% from Q1 2025.





The positive merchandise trade balance reflects growth in both crude and non-crude exports, indicating strengthened performance in Nigeria’s foreign trade sector.

This Q2 trade surplus signals a robust recovery in Nigeria's export sector and expanding economic activity.