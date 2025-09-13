Economy

Nigeria’s trade surplus rises 44% in Q2 2025

OGUNGBAYI FEYISOLA FAESOL
By OGUNGBAYI FEYISOLA FAESOL
1 Min Read

Nigeria recorded a trade surplus of N7.46 trillion in the second quarter of 2025, marking a 44.31% increase from the first quarter, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reported.

 

Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, confirmed the figures in a post on X. Total merchandise trade in Q2 stood at N38.04 trillion, up from N36.02 trillion in Q1 and N31.68 trillion in Q2 2024.

 

Exports accounted for 59.81% of total trade, valued at N22.75 trillion, with crude oil contributing N11.97 trillion and non-crude exports N10.78 trillion, including N3.05 trillion from non-oil products.

 

Imports made up 40.19% of trade at N15.29 trillion, showing a 9.43% rise from Q2 2024 but a slight decline of 0.90% from Q1 2025.

 

The positive merchandise trade balance reflects growth in both crude and non-crude exports, indicating strengthened performance in Nigeria’s foreign trade sector.

 

okay.ng reports this Q2 trade surplus signals a robust recovery in Nigeria’s export sector and expanding economic activity.

OGUNGBAYI FEYISOLA FAESOL
Faesol is a journalist at Okay.ng, reporting on business, technology, and current events with clear, engaging, and timely coverage.
