Nigeria’s Top 10 Most-Watched Netflix Titles This Week

By Yusuf Abubakar
Netflix
Netflix

Netflix has unveiled its latest Top 10 list for Nigeria, showcasing the TV shows and movies currently captivating audiences across the country.

The ranking features a mix of international hits, Nollywood favourites, action thrillers, and animated adventures, reflecting the diverse tastes of Nigerian viewers.

1. Wednesday
The supernatural mystery series following Wednesday Addams continues to dominate. Smart, sarcastic, and darkly witty, she investigates sinister events at Nevermore Academy while navigating friendships and rivalries.

2. To Kill a Monkey
A gripping Nigerian cybercrime drama about a struggling father drawn into the lucrative but dangerous underworld of online fraud, where each decision brings heavier consequences.

3. War
This high-octane action-thriller sees FBI agent Jack Crawford hunt down a notorious assassin after his partner is murdered, leading to a deadly game of cat-and-mouse.

4. My Oxford Year
A romantic drama where an ambitious American student at Oxford falls for a charming Brit whose hidden secret threatens to upend her well-ordered life.

5. K-Pop: Demon Hunters
Animated adventure meets pop stardom as three K-pop idols moonlight as supernatural fighters, using their secret powers to protect fans from unseen threats.

6. Marked
A former police officer, desperate to fund her daughter’s life-saving surgery, turns to a dangerous benefactor and plans a high-stakes heist.

7. Thammudu
An action-packed tale of a skilled archer who must protect his estranged sister and her family after uncovering a deadly factory cover-up.

8. Unspeakable Sins
A tense drama about a woman trapped in a controlling marriage who finds solace—and revenge—in an affair with a younger man, leading to a perilous battle for survival.

9. My Name is Vendetta
When a mafia enforcer’s wife and brother-in-law are murdered, he and his daughter flee to Milan to plot a deadly revenge.

10. Renfield
A dark comedy that follows Dracula’s longtime servant, Renfield, as he realises his master is a toxic narcissist and seeks to break free from their co-dependent relationship.

