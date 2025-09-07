Nigeria’s Super Eagles Suffer Blow as Victor Osimhen Ruled Out of World Cup Qualifier Against South Africa

Nigeria’s preparation for their must-win 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying clash against South Africa in Bloemfontein has been hit with a major setback after key striker Victor Osimhen was ruled out of the match.

Osimhen, who plays for Turkish champions Galatasaray, sustained an injury during Saturday’s 1-0 victory over Rwanda in Uyo. The forward limped off midway through the first half after colliding with Rwandan defender Claude Niyomugabo.

On Sunday morning, team officials confirmed the Napoli-trained striker will not be part of the traveling squad. According to the Super Eagles Media Officer, Promise Efoghe, “Team doctor confirmed Victor Osimhen’s injury is a bruise on his chin. He woke up this morning with discomfort and will not be travelling with the squad to South Africa for Tuesday’s game.”

Osimhen is now expected to return to his Turkish club, Galatasaray, for further medical assessment and treatment. His absence leaves coach Eric Chelle with tough decisions as the team continues its fight to avoid missing a second consecutive FIFA World Cup. okay.ng reports.





In Saturday’s encounter against Rwanda, Osimhen was replaced by Cyriel Dessers, who failed to make a significant attacking impact. However, substitute striker Tolu Arokodare came off the bench and scored the decisive goal in the 51st minute, keeping Nigeria’s qualifying hopes alive.

The Super Eagles currently sit third in the group with 10 points from seven matches, behind South Africa with 16 points and Benin Republic with 11 points. Only the top-placed team in each group automatically qualifies for the global tournament, scheduled to take place in the United States of America, Canada, and Mexico in 2026.

With Nigeria having drawn four and lost one of their qualifiers, Chelle will look to Arokodare to spearhead the attack against South Africa in Tuesday’s critical fixture.