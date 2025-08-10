News

Nigeria’s Non-Oil Export Value Surges Past $3.2 Billion, Driven by Global Demand

By Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
Nigeria’s economy is witnessing a significant boost in non-oil exports, with the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) reporting a remarkable rise to $3.225 billion in the first half of 2025. This figure represents an increase of nearly 20 percent compared to the $2.696 billion recorded in the same period last year.

Nonye Ayeni, the Executive Director and CEO of NEPC, disclosed this progress during a presentation of the council’s First Half-Year Progress Report in Abuja. She highlighted that the volume of shipments also grew to 4.04 million metric tonnes from 3.83 million metric tonnes in the first half of 2024, reflecting expanding market demand.

The upward trajectory is strongly influenced by emerging markets such as India, Brazil, Vietnam, along with several African countries where Nigerian products are gaining ground. Ayeni remarked, “Gentlemen of the press, it is on this note that I am pleased to inform you that non-oil products exported in the first half of 2025 were valued at $3.225 billion. This shows an increase of 19.59 per cent as against the sum of $2.696 billion recorded for the first half of the year 2024.”

The growth trend was evident from the first quarter, where export value climbed to $1.791 billion — a 24.75% increase compared with Q1 of the previous year. Shipment volumes increased sharply to 2.416 million metric tonnes in Q1 alone.

The sector’s product range encompasses agricultural commodities, semi-processed, and manufactured goods, affirming Nigeria’s evolving export portfolio. okay.ng reports that the rise in exports is underpinned by robust global demand and diversification efforts spearheaded by the Nigerian government.

