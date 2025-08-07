Sport

Nigeria’s Nnadozie Earns Historic Ballon d’Or Nod After Heroics in France and WAFCON Glory

Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
By Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
2 Min Read

Chiamaka Nnadozie, Nigeria’s prominent shot-stopper, has carved her name deeper into global football history as she lands a nomination for the 2025 Women’s Yachine Trophy – the Ballon d’Or accolade for the best female goalkeeper of the year.

The 24-year-old Super Falcons star recently sealed a move to Brighton Women FC following a highly successful spell with Paris FC. Nnadozie’s final bow at the French club was nothing short of legendary, as she marshaled her side to their first major title in nearly 20 years.

The defining moment came in the 2025 Coupe de France Féminine final against Paris Saint-Germain. After a tightly contested goalless draw, it was Nnadozie’s nerves of steel during the penalty shootout that lifted Paris FC to a dramatic 5-4 victory. Her saves were pivotal and instantly elevated her to national hero status in both France and Nigeria.

On the continental stage, Nnadozie’s brilliance was on full display during the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), where she played a vital role in Nigeria’s triumphant campaign. The Super Falcons clinched their record 10th title after defeating host nation Morocco.

Her efforts were duly recognized, earning her the Best Goalkeeper award of the tournament and securing her place in the WAFCON Team of the Tournament – further cementing her status as one of the world’s elite.

She now stands alongside an elite class of global goalkeeping talents, including Ann-Katrin Berger (Gotham FC), Cata Coll (Barcelona Femeni), Hannah Hampton (Chelsea Women), and Daphne van Domselaar (Arsenal Women), all nominated for the prestigious Yachine Trophy.

This recognition crowns a year filled with monumental feats for Nnadozie, who continues to represent African excellence in global women’s football.

okay.ng reports that Nnadozie’s nomination marks a significant milestone for Nigerian football and the rising profile of African athletes in international competitions.

