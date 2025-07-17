Nigeria’s Labour Rights Crisis Highlighted as National Shame, NLC Urges Employers to Take Responsibility

At the 68th Annual General Meeting of the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) in Lagos, concerns were raised by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) over the country’s persistent poor international ranking concerning workers’ rights.

According to the latest 2025 International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC) Global Rights Index, Nigeria remains among the top 10 worst countries globally for labour rights violations—a status described by the NLC as a “national embarrassment.”

Speaking at the event through the Deputy President of the NLC, Adewale Adeyanju, the body’s President Joe Ajaero emphasized that “this is a stain on our conscience and a legacy none of us should accept.” He challenged employers to reverse the negative trend, urging the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association to lead by example in adhering to labour laws and the principles of collective bargaining. “I urge NECA to lead by example: uphold collective bargaining, respect labour laws, and reaffirm the dignity of the workforce,” he stated.

Ajaero further stressed the necessity of cooperation between employers and organised labour, especially in light of resolutions adopted at the recent 113th International Labour Conference in Geneva: “Declarations alone are not enough. We must work side by side to translate these commitments into living realities that protect workers from the excesses of unregulated technology while capturing its benefits.”





The NLC president praised NECA’s Director-General, Adewale-Smatt Oyerinde, for his willingness to engage, underscoring that “we are not adversaries, but partners bound by common purpose.” He appealed for collaboration to domesticate new international labour conventions aimed at improving workplace safety and conditions, including protections related to the platform economy and biohazard risks.

Highlighting the need for ongoing dialogue, Ajaero reiterated the NLC’s call for a permanent Standing Committee between NLC and NECA to prevent conflicts and foster industrial peace. “This mechanism is no longer optional; it is the surest path to enduring industrial peace,” he said.

The NLC president also warned against attempts by some governors and lawmakers to remove labour matters from the Exclusive Legislative List, cautioning this would “unleash chaos” and disrupt industrial relations across Nigeria. “In moments like this, our unity is our shield,” he remarked.

Beyond labour issues, Ajaero expressed worry about wider challenges, citing “repression, shrinking civic space, and economic exclusion” as factors undermining workplace harmony. “A vibrant civic space is not a luxury—it is the fertile ground in which both businesses and workers flourish,” he concluded. “Profit without people is an empty pursuit; progress without justice is a fleeting illusion.”





Okay.ng reports that the NLC leader’s remarks sent a clear signal about the urgency of addressing Nigeria’s labour rights crisis through shared commitment and actionable reforms.