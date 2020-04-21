Nigeria’s Immigration CG, Babandede recovers from coronavirus

The Comptroller-General of Nigeria Immigration Service, Muhammed Babandede has resumed work after recovery from coronavirus.

NIS spokesman, Sunday James, in a statement on Tuesday noted that the CG has been discharged after testing negative twice to COVID-19.

The statement reads, “The CGI Babandede resumed duty after recovery and medical clearance on testing negative twice, during the break he receives briefs online and directs accordingly with much to do with respect to national assignments as the Comptroller General of Nigeria Immigration Service saddled with the control of entry and exit into and out of the country, enforcement of the Federal government directives with respect to the restriction order on international travels through the airports, closure of land borders, and control of seaports human mobility and traffic of passengers and crew members on vessels, ships that falls within the category cleared as essential shipments for the economy or critical requirements that supports the government fight against COVID-19.”

Babandede had in March announced that he is coronavirus positive after his return from the United Kingdom.