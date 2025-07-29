Nigeria’s Food Crisis Spurs State of Emergency: Shettima Opens Up at UN Summit

During a high-level session at the United Nations Food Systems Summit in Addis Ababa, Vice President Kashim Shettima revealed the pressing circumstances that led President Bola Tinubu to declare a “State of Emergency on Agriculture” shortly after assuming office.

While addressing African policymakers and stakeholders under the theme “Country Perspectives: Government-led Strategies and Regional Framework,” Shettima stated, “We met the nation in a very state of affairs. And His Excellency, President Bola Tinubu declared a state of food emergency out of genuine concern for the welfare of our people.”

The Vice President highlighted how insurgency in the North-East, particularly from Boko Haram, had severely disrupted agricultural activities, thereby threatening food security and self-sufficiency in the region.

okay.ng reports that Tinubu’s administration rolled out decisive measures, including the creation of the Presidential Food System Coordinating Units. These units are designed to synchronize the various agricultural initiatives already in place, especially those focusing on the food support mechanisms in conflict-affected areas like the North-East.





“We are determined to put in place structures, enhance our strategy grains reserve and most importantly to empower small holder farmers, women and youths by given them incentives,” Shettima added.

He emphasized that the government’s vision for agriculture was market-oriented rather than aid-driven. “Our belief is that our agriculture should be market driven, not about handouts. And the whole mantra is about increase in yield.”

The Vice President stressed the integration of technology, better seeds, and mechanization as tools to combat hunger and build resilience.

On a global note, UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed warned that over 37 million children under five are suffering acute malnutrition this year. She called for systemic change: “Short term interventions dominate but we must choose transformation over dependency.”