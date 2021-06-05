Nigeria’s First Lady Aisha Buhari deactivates Twitter account

The First lady of Nigeria, Aisha Buhari, has deactivated her account on Twitter.

Her move is coming following the decision of the federal government to suspend the operations of the micro-blogging platform in Nigeria on Friday.

“I will be deactivating my twitter account for now . Long live Federal Republic of Nigeria,” Mrs Buhari tweeted.

Okay.ng had reported how the Nigerian government in a statement on Friday signed by the Minister if Information, Lai Mohammed, suspended Twitter’s operations indefinitely, after accusing the micro-blogging site of “undermining Nigeria’s existence.”