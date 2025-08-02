Nigeria’s D’Tigress Stage Fourth Quarter Comeback to Beat Senegal 75-68 in Afrobasket Semi-Final

Nigeria’s women’s basketball team, D’Tigress, are one win away from history after clinching a hard-fought 75-68 victory over Senegal in the semi-final of the 2025 Women’s Afrobasket on Saturday at the Palais des Sports de Treichville in Abidjan.

With the win, D’Tigress have secured a place in their fifth consecutive Afrobasket final since their dominance began in 2017, and are now on the brink of becoming the first nation to win five straight titles in the tournament’s history.

The semi-final clash lived up to its billing as a battle of continental giants, with Senegal, led by Otis Hughley—the former coach who guided Nigeria to three Afrobasket titles—putting up a fierce challenge.

D’Tigress opened the game with intensity, ending the first quarter ahead 22-17, but momentum shifted in the second as Senegal fought back, trimming Nigeria’s lead to just six points by halftime (43-37).





Nigeria’s worst performance came in the third quarter, where they managed only nine points, allowing Senegal to seize control and take a 58-52 lead into the final stretch.

But D’Tigress responded with characteristic grit and tactical discipline in the fourth quarter, turning the tide with critical defensive stops, capitalizing on turnovers, and finishing key shots to reclaim the lead and ultimately seal a 7-point win.

The Nigerian team had earlier trounced Cameroon in the quarter-final to book their place in Saturday’s encounter.

D’Tigress will now face the winner of the Mali vs. South Sudan semi-final in Sunday’s championship game, where they will aim to etch their name in the annals of African basketball history.