Nigeria’s cases of coronavirus surpass 50,000

Nigeria has recorded 593 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, August 19th, 2020.

Data from the NCDC showed that the cases were spread across 15 states, and the FCT.

The states with the 593 new cases are Plateau-186, Lagos-172, FCT-62, Oyo-27, Delta-25, Rivers-20, Ondo-19, Edo-18, Kaduna-17, Enugu-12, Akwa Ibom-10, Ogun-7, Abia-6, Gombe-6, Kano-3 and Osun-3.

NCDC also announced that as of 11:20 pm on 19th August, there are 50,488 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

37,304 patients have been discharged with 985 deaths across the country.