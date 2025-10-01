Nigeria’s 65th Independence Day: President Tinubu Calls for Increased Production and Economic Unity

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in his address marking Nigeria’s 65th Independence Day, urged Nigerians to unite and pivot from mere consumption to increased production to elevate the nation globally. Highlighting the government’s commitment to economic reforms, Tinubu emphasized the importance of farming and industrialization for building a self-reliant country.

“Now, we must all turn on the taps of productivity, innovation, and enterprise, just as the Ministry of Interior has done with our travel passports, by quickening the processing,” he stated. Tinubu appealed to the sub-national governments to collaborate in the nation-building drive. He specifically called on Nigerians to farm their lands and support locally made products, underlining the slogan “Nigeria first.”





The President acknowledged that difficult reforms like the fuel subsidy removal have caused hardships, but stressed their necessity to prevent an economic collapse. “The biting effects of inflation and the rising cost of living remain a significant concern,” he admitted. Nevertheless, Tinubu reaffirmed, “Our macro-economic progress has proven that our sacrifices have not been in vain.”

Focusing not only on economic statistics, he described success as evident in food availability, educational quality, electricity supply, and community security. Tinubu assured that saved resources and economic stability would be channeled into these critical sectors, praising the developmental contributions of state governors and local government autonomy.





On this patriotic occasion, he called for collective responsibility, hope, and faith in Nigeria’s boundless potential. “With Almighty God on our side, I can assure you that the dawn of a new, prosperous, self-reliant Nigeria is here,” he proclaimed. okay.ng reports.

As the nation commemorates freedom from British colonial rule on October 1, 1960, Independence Day remains a significant public holiday featuring celebrations across the country. This year’s festivities notably exclude the customary military parades, which the federal government has canceled but maintain official ceremonies and cultural events.