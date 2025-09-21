Nigeria’s $3bn Refinery Rehabilitation Projects Stagnate Amid Idle Workers

The long-anticipated revival of Nigeria’s three major refineries — Port Harcourt, Warri, and Kaduna — has once again stalled, despite the Federal Government’s investment of over $3 billion in rehabilitation contracts.

Investigations revealed that the refineries remain dormant, with workers resuming and closing at will due to lack of activity. These revelations have heightened concerns over transparency and accountability in the petroleum sector.

A cycle of failed promises

Despite Nigeria’s position as Africa’s largest crude oil producer, the country continues to import almost all of its refined petroleum products. The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has repeatedly launched rehabilitation efforts since the early 2000s, but none has restored the facilities to sustainable production.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is currently probing allegations of mismanagement surrounding the $3 billion investment, after grilling sacked NNPCL officials in May 2025.





Port Harcourt Refinery: A tale of broken deadlines

The Port Harcourt Refining Company, with a combined capacity of 210,000 barrels per day (bpd), has been dormant since 2019. In November 2024, NNPCL promised a resumption at 70 percent capacity, projecting daily outputs of diesel, petrol, kerosene, and low-pour fuel oil.

However, reality fell short. In May 2025, NNPCL shut down the refinery for maintenance, and recent visits revealed empty truck parks and halted depot activities.

One marketer, identified as Toku, lamented:

“Since the last time Mele Kyari came, the depot loaded only a few trucks. After that, till today, the refinery has not been working. The refinery is not producing anything. So, let the government stop deceiving us.”

Warri Refinery: Short revival, swift collapse

Warri Refining and Petrochemical Company (WRPC), established in 1978 with a 125,000 bpd capacity, briefly resumed in December 2024 before collapsing again. Sources confirm that staff continue to collect salaries despite inactivity.





Kaduna Refinery: Years of decay

The Kaduna Refining and Petrochemical Company, once a bustling hub, is now idle. Residents of nearby communities expressed frustration over the collapse of businesses that once depended on the refinery.

“This is like the coming of our Lord Jesus Christ, everybody is waiting, and it is not coming,” said John, a Kapam resident.

NNPCL response

Despite mounting criticism, NNPCL insists it is committed to sustainable solutions. Its spokesperson, Andy Odeh, stressed:

“The NNPC is determined to provide a sustainable solution to its three refineries in order to restore them into full operations. Detailed technical and commercial reviews are ongoing.”

okay.ng reports that the controversy underscores Nigeria’s deep-rooted struggle with transparency in managing its oil resources.