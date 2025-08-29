Nigerians Urged to Heed Flood Alerts as National Orientation Agency Flags Rising Risks

The Director-General of the National Orientation Agency (NOA), Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, has advised Nigerians to take seriously the early warnings issued by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), stressing that such alerts are crucial in reducing the destructive effects of flooding across the country.

Speaking during a press briefing in Dutse, Jigawa State capital, Issa-Onilu, who was represented by the agency’s National Director of Legal Matters, Mr. Williams Dogo, explained that many states have already suffered devastating floods due to poor drainage systems and reckless waste disposal. States such as Niger, Kogi, Rivers, Anambra, and Bayelsa were cited as recent victims.

According to him, NiMet’s early flood forecasts maintain a “90% accuracy rate,” making it imperative for communities and households to heed such warnings without hesitation.

“We are committed to bringing government’s programmes closer to the people through physical engagements, town halls, and media campaigns,” Dogo stated.





The enlightenment campaign, launched across all 36 states, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and the 774 local government areas, focuses not only on flood mitigation but also on raising awareness about national security, economic empowerment, and social development initiatives.

Among these highlighted projects is the Presidential Flood Mitigation directive, which in 2024 allocated ₦3 billion to each state for drainage clearance and relocation projects designed to reduce flooding risks.

Issa-Onilu further stressed that Nigerians must also embrace other government initiatives like the Nigerian Education Loan Fund, Conditional Cash Transfer, National Youth Investment Fund, and the Industrial Training Fund. These, he said, are designed to strengthen households economically while promoting national growth.

On security, he disclosed that more than 15,000 new security personnel, drones, and armored vehicles have been deployed nationwide as part of strategies to combat insecurity.





He also urged Nigerians to rekindle patriotism by respecting national symbols such as the flag, anthem, naira, and passport, while also discouraging extremist ideologies.

The campaign is further supported by a digital expansion, including NOA’s revamped website and its new Artificial Intelligence assistant, “CLHEEAN,” which will help disseminate vital messages effectively.

Meanwhile, the Jigawa State Director of NOA, Ahmad Ibrahim, echoed the call for residents to heed NiMet’s flood warnings to reduce casualties and damages.

okay.ng reports that Ibrahim tied recent flooding incidents to indiscriminate dumping of refuse and poor drainage, urging community participation in state-led interventions.