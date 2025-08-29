Nigerians to Pay $80 Duty on U.S.-Bound Shipments as New Postal Rules Take Effect

The Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) has announced that effective August 29, 2025, Nigerians sending postal shipments to the United States of America will now be required to pay a mandatory prepaid customs duty of $80 or its equivalent in naira.

This new rule, however, exempts letters and documents. According to NIPOST, the policy is a direct result of a recent Executive Order signed by the U.S. Government suspending the de minimis exemption on all international postal shipments.

Impact of U.S. Executive Order

The directive, issued under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), applies to all postal operators worldwide, not just Nigeria.





“The Nigerian Postal Service wishes to inform our esteemed customers of a recent policy change by the Government of the United States of America, enacted through the Executive Order on ‘Suspending Duty-Free De Minimis Treatment for All Countries’ under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act,” the agency stated.

okay.ng reports that the decision will significantly affect Nigerians sending goods, personal items, and business parcels to relatives, friends, and clients in the U.S.

Global Logistics Adjustments

NIPOST also revealed that global logistics firms, airlines, and cargo carriers are already tightening handling measures for shipments bound for the U.S. This could mean longer processing times and potential delivery delays for recipients.





“All U.S.-bound items will undergo additional Customs checks on arrival, which may extend both transit and processing times,” the agency added.

Despite the challenge, NIPOST reassured its customers that it is working closely with the Universal Postal Union (UPU), U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and airline partners to minimize disruptions.

Background: Why the U.S. Changed Policy

The U.S. Government under President Donald Trump explained that the decision was aimed at addressing loopholes exploited to evade tariffs and smuggle narcotics. The removal of the duty-free exemption means parcels valued at or under $800 will no longer be shipped freely into America without a fee.

Packages will now either attract tariffs based on their origin or be charged a fixed customs duty of $80–$200. Exceptions apply only to certain personal items and gifts.