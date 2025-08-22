Security

Nigerians Should Learn Martial Arts for Self-Defence, Says Defence Chief

By Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
2 Min Read

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, has called on Nigerians to equip themselves with combat skills as a means of self-protection amid the country’s rising insecurity.

Speaking during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today, General Musa compared the need for martial arts training to basic life skills such as swimming and driving.

According to him, “That one should be taken as learning driving, learning how to swim. Whether we have war or not, it is a survival instinct. In Europe, swimming is compulsory. Learning and teaching about security (is compulsory) because you have to learn what security is.”

The defence chief emphasized that Nigerians, especially youths, should prioritize learning disciplines like Karate, Taekwondo, and Judo as part of their personal survival strategy.

Call for NYSC Reforms

General Musa further recommended that the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), established to foster unity among Nigerian graduates, should be strengthened to include self-defence and unarmed combat training.

“That’s what the NYSC is supposed to do, but the NYSC has been watered down to three weeks. I think it is important that we are able to give every Nigerian security awareness at whatever level. Self-defence is very important. Unarmed combat. Swimming. Driving. These are critical aspects for human endeavours,” he said.

A Dangerous World

Highlighting the risks posed by criminals and violent groups, he warned Nigerians not to take safety for granted.

“These are things we should never take for granted because they prepare you for the future. The world we are in now is dangerous. We have individuals who don’t mean people well. They kill for whatever reason.”

He concluded by urging citizens to remain vigilant and see security as a collective responsibility.

okay.ng reports that General Musa’s remarks come at a time when security agencies are pushing for community-based safety strategies to reduce rising crime across the country.

