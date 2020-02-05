Nigerians react as Nude Video of Kaduna Senator leaks online

A naked video of Senator Uba Sani, representing Kaduna central, has surfaced on the internet.

According to reports, the trending video online was allegedly shared by a lady.

The video allegedly showing Senator Uba naked has generated several reactions on Twitter:

This UBA Sani Sex video scandal shouldn’t be brought here, you’re only going to continue spreading fasaad and Allah frowns at those doing that. So all you clout chasers beware and don’t incur the wrath of Allah. — Engr Yasir Arafat Jubril🏗🏢🌉🛤🛣 (@oil_shaeikh) February 5, 2020

The man should BE DRAGGED if indeed he's an elected public official.

Moreso, if he's from any of the states inclined towards Shariah practices. When Clinton cheated it was his personal business… Americans still impeached him – he was Mr. President. Who is Uba Sani? — Aja Anthony UGOCHUKWU (@9r3yy) February 5, 2020

The nude video of Uba Sani irritates me. How can you video someone like that 🤐 — BYAT 👑 (@JudithCaleb_) February 5, 2020

Lol if it was a guy that recorded a lady's nakedness iswear the lady will be on the receiving end. But Arewa Twitter have been calling the lady that made that disgusting vid of senator uba sani "Yar iska" wow — Caprisun✨ (@1Perfect_Flaw) February 5, 2020

Senator Yerima was caught with 2 bad Bitches in a hotel. Now, senator Uba Sani was seen naked in a hotel having a romp with an unknown gender. I would want to believe it's a man though. However, these are leaders who have sharia amputate their poor masses and hisbah to police — Shawn (@Ekene____) February 5, 2020

You people want to drag the reputations of people occupying public offices so bad you let your common sense elude you. Nothing in that video of Uba Sani says he was with a woman (that’s not his wife)! Why must the narrative read he was doing something bad? What about camfecting? — Maryam Ado (Mrs Abdullahi M Buhari) (@Maaryam_Ado) February 5, 2020