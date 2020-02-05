Trending

Nigerians react as Nude Video of Kaduna Senator leaks online

Photo of Okay.ng Okay.ng February 5, 2020
Less than a minute
Senator Uba Sani
Senator Uba Sani

A naked video of Senator Uba Sani, representing Kaduna central, has surfaced on the internet.

According to reports, the trending video online was allegedly shared by a lady.

The video allegedly showing Senator Uba naked has generated several reactions on Twitter:

https://twitter.com/Mubarack_Umar/status/1225013784340848640?s=20



Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram

Okay.ng on Google News
Photo of Okay.ng

Okay.ng

Back to top button
Close