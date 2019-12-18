HeadlineNews

Nigerians react as ‘Buhari approves N37bn for renovation of National Assembly’

Photo of Farouk Mohammed Farouk Mohammed 9 hours ago
Nigerians on Wednesday have taken to Twitter to react to the approval of N37bn by President Muhammadu Buhari for the renovation of the National Assembly.

Okay.ng reports on Tuesday that the Senate President Ahmad Lawan announced the approval to newsmen in Abuja.

Lawan said that the funds were included in the 2020 budget, however, not part of the N128 billion already allocated for the National Assembly for next year.

Reacting to this development, Nigerians said N37bn was too much for such project which was built for N7bn.

Here are some reactions underneath:

https://twitter.com/JorgeMafeng/status/1207184804929822720

https://twitter.com/majorwayz89/status/1207169520349126656

 



