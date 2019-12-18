Nigerians react as ‘Buhari approves N37bn for renovation of National Assembly’

Nigerians on Wednesday have taken to Twitter to react to the approval of N37bn by President Muhammadu Buhari for the renovation of the National Assembly.

Okay.ng reports on Tuesday that the Senate President Ahmad Lawan announced the approval to newsmen in Abuja.

Lawan said that the funds were included in the 2020 budget, however, not part of the N128 billion already allocated for the National Assembly for next year.

Reacting to this development, Nigerians said N37bn was too much for such project which was built for N7bn.

Here are some reactions underneath:

N37billion to renovate the National Assembly that was built for N7billion Also 1billion to be used for constitution amendment 🙄

Naija which way 🤔 pic.twitter.com/nczGy28lEQ — Future Minds Development Initiative (@AccountableNG) December 17, 2019

Where did Nigerians offend the 9th Assembly? How did they approve such idiocy: #37Billion Naira for renovation of the National Assembly & paltry #48 billion for capital expenditure in Education..No roads ..no good health facilities What kind of Leadership is this? pic.twitter.com/DmMzFxpxIs — Ebere Nwankwo Esq. (@eberenwankwor) December 18, 2019

White House renovation cost $1.75 million dollars ~ News Desk But under in Nigeria,

Renovation of National Assembly is to cost #37billion ($100 million), And it was built with only N7 billion in 1999 under PDP Indeed Buhari has reduced the cost of governance Next Level — M Abba (@M_Abba_) December 18, 2019

48billion for the entire Nigerian education system and 37billion for a building!!! Issokay we move!😌#37billion pic.twitter.com/lsU8Mw8PIE — Simply Loba (@Santex2010) December 17, 2019

