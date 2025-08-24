News

Nigerians Back ASUU’s Rejection of FG Loan Package

Muhammad A. Aliyu
By Muhammad A. Aliyu
2 Min Read
ASUU
ASUU

A fresh debate has emerged over the Federal Government’s new loan package for workers in tertiary institutions, following the Academic Staff Union of Universities’ (ASUU) rejection of the initiative.

ASUU described the loan as misplaced and insufficient to tackle the critical challenges facing Nigeria’s education sector.

To gauge public opinion, Okay.ng conducted a poll on its WhatsApp Channel, where over 50,000 followers were invited to share their views.

According to the results, the majority of participants aligned with ASUU’s stance. A total of 38 respondents voted “Agree with ASUU: The loan package is inadequate and does not address the root issues in the sector.”

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, 13 voters insisted that “Without systemic changes, no financial support would significantly improve the situation,” while another 13 called on government to “focus on comprehensive reforms rather than short-term loans.”

Other responses revealed alternative perspectives. Eight voters disagreed with ASUU, saying “Any financial support is a step in the right direction, regardless of its size.” Another eight described the loan as “too low to make meaningful change in the academic environment,” while seven suggested that government should “increase the loan sizes and add grants as part of the solution.”

In addition, 11 participants recommended constructive engagement between ASUU and government to find lasting solutions, while six warned that the package “may lead to further deterioration of working conditions in universities.”

A handful of respondents dismissed the issue entirely, with seven opting for the option: “Leave me abeg… E no concern me…”

- Advertisement -

The poll highlights the deep divide among Nigerians on how best to address the funding crisis in higher education. While some see the loan as a temporary relief, many argue that only systemic reforms, improved infrastructure, and better working conditions can deliver lasting change.

- Advertisement -
Stay Updated on the Go with Our Latest News—Join Our WhatsApp Channel Now!
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByMuhammad A. Aliyu
Follow:
Muhammad Ameer Aliyu, is a prolific journalist who joined Okay Nigeria in 2015 with the aim staying committed to bringing more positive growth to the digital news platform. He is the Senior Editor at Okay Nigeria.
Previous Article North-Central APC Leaders Push for Shettima’s Retention in 2027 Election

Connect with Okay on Social

Dollar/Naira Rates

Parallel Market Rates

USD
Buy₦1,539.00
Sell₦1,555.00
GBP
Buy₦2,080.00
Sell₦2,130.00
EUR
Buy₦1,760.00
Sell₦1,800.00

Updated: 4 days ago

Displayed rates are for informational purposes only and are subject to change.

Quick Converter

0.00

Rates are for informational purposes only.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

North-Central APC Leaders Push for Shettima’s Retention in 2027 Election
Politics
Federal Government Raises Flood Alert Across Seven Nigerian States
News
Reps Probe ₦59bn National Mass Metering Programme Loan, Query NERC and Fund Managers
News
FAAN
FAAN Restores Direct Cargo Revenue Collection at Lagos Airport After 15-Year Suspension
News
PHOTOS: Nollywood Star Mercy Ebosele Celebrates Arrival of Twins with Husband Kehinde Olasupo
Celebrities
- Advertisement -

You May Also Like