Nigerians Back ASUU’s Rejection of FG Loan Package

A fresh debate has emerged over the Federal Government’s new loan package for workers in tertiary institutions, following the Academic Staff Union of Universities’ (ASUU) rejection of the initiative.

ASUU described the loan as misplaced and insufficient to tackle the critical challenges facing Nigeria’s education sector.

To gauge public opinion, Okay.ng conducted a poll on its WhatsApp Channel, where over 50,000 followers were invited to share their views.

According to the results, the majority of participants aligned with ASUU’s stance. A total of 38 respondents voted “Agree with ASUU: The loan package is inadequate and does not address the root issues in the sector.”





Meanwhile, 13 voters insisted that “Without systemic changes, no financial support would significantly improve the situation,” while another 13 called on government to “focus on comprehensive reforms rather than short-term loans.”

Other responses revealed alternative perspectives. Eight voters disagreed with ASUU, saying “Any financial support is a step in the right direction, regardless of its size.” Another eight described the loan as “too low to make meaningful change in the academic environment,” while seven suggested that government should “increase the loan sizes and add grants as part of the solution.”

In addition, 11 participants recommended constructive engagement between ASUU and government to find lasting solutions, while six warned that the package “may lead to further deterioration of working conditions in universities.”

A handful of respondents dismissed the issue entirely, with seven opting for the option: “Leave me abeg… E no concern me…”





The poll highlights the deep divide among Nigerians on how best to address the funding crisis in higher education. While some see the loan as a temporary relief, many argue that only systemic reforms, improved infrastructure, and better working conditions can deliver lasting change.