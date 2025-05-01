Nigerian Workers Unite at Eagle Square for 2025 May Day Rally Amid Economic Challenges

In a vibrant show of solidarity with workers worldwide, thousands of Nigerian employees gathered on Thursday, May 1, 2025, at Eagle Square, Abuja, to mark International Workers’ Day.

The event, organized jointly by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), saw workers from diverse sectors donning colorful uniforms representing their professions.

Security was tight, with personnel from the Nigeria Police Force, Department of State Services, and Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps deployed at entry points and within the venue to ensure order. The rally was not only a celebration but also a platform where labour leaders addressed critical issues affecting Nigerian workers, including the implementation of the new minimum wage and broader concerns about employee welfare and economic justice.

The NLC and TUC leaders used the occasion to highlight the challenges workers face amid Nigeria’s economic realities, underscoring the need for continued advocacy for workers’ rights and welfare.