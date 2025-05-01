NewsTop stories

Nigerian Workers Unite at Eagle Square for 2025 May Day Rally Amid Economic Challenges

Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
By Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
1 Min Read

In a vibrant show of solidarity with workers worldwide, thousands of Nigerian employees gathered on Thursday, May 1, 2025, at Eagle Square, Abuja, to mark International Workers’ Day.

The event, organized jointly by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), saw workers from diverse sectors donning colorful uniforms representing their professions.

Security was tight, with personnel from the Nigeria Police Force, Department of State Services, and Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps deployed at entry points and within the venue to ensure order. The rally was not only a celebration but also a platform where labour leaders addressed critical issues affecting Nigerian workers, including the implementation of the new minimum wage and broader concerns about employee welfare and economic justice.

The NLC and TUC leaders used the occasion to highlight the challenges workers face amid Nigeria’s economic realities, underscoring the need for continued advocacy for workers’ rights and welfare.

- Advertisement -

Stay Updated on the Go with Our Latest News—Join Our WhatsApp Channel Now!
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan Vows to Pursue Sexual Harassment Case Against Senate President Godswill Akpabio
Next Article Dave Umahi Minister Umahi Confirms January 2026 Completion for Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway

Connect with Okay on Social

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

Dave Umahi
Minister Umahi Confirms January 2026 Completion for Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway
News
Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan Vows to Pursue Sexual Harassment Case Against Senate President Godswill Akpabio
News
President Tinubu to Lead Groundbreaking of World’s Largest Cotton Factory in Ogun State
News
Minister Oyetola Reaffirms Government’s Commitment to Maritime Workers on International Workers Day
News
Suspended Rivers Governor Fubara Calls for Workers’ Rights Protection on May Day, Affirms Justice Will Prevail
News
- Advertisement -

You May Also Like