Nigerian Troops Disrupt Terrorist Supply Chains, Arrest Collaborators in Northeast Operation

In a sustained crackdown aimed at eradicating terrorism and restoring peace in Nigeria’s volatile Northeast, Operation Hadin Kai troops have successfully apprehended collaborators aiding terrorists by supplying prohibited items, including communication equipment, drugs, explosives, and arms manufacturing materials.

According to Major General Markus Kangye, the Director of Defence Media Operations, these efforts between July 15 and 22, 2025, also led to multiple engagements resulting in the death of several terrorists during raids and ambushes on their hideouts.

“On 19 July, troops arrested Mallam Aminu Idris transporting Starlink devices without authorization along the Kano–Maiduguri highway, suspected of facilitating terrorist communications,” Kangye revealed. On the very same day, a drug dealer identified as Mr. Ali Abba was captured with large quantities of tramadol and diazepam while en route to Damasak.

okay.ng reports that further seizures between July 15 and 22 included motorcycles, small arms, ammunition, improvised explosive devices, and communication gadgets. Multiple ambush operations took place in areas such as Bama, Monguno, and Konduga, disrupting terrorist infiltration attempts.





One notable incident occurred on July 15, when the 114 Battalion intercepted suspected terrorist logistics in Madagali, Adamawa State, recovering motorcycles, soft drinks, cement bags, and food supplies. The following day, seven suspected logistics facilitators were also arrested with a large cache of materials likely intended for insurgents.

Troops also engaged terrorists directly on July 17 in Gwoza LGA, neutralizing one attacker, while a nocturnal ambush on July 18 along the Lambawa-Kalari road resulted in the killing of another terrorist and the seizure of weapons and spare parts.

Additionally, troops intercepted illicit petrol smuggling along Maiduguri–Mafa road, tying some locals to cross-border fuel smuggling activities.

On July 20, soldiers found IED materials in Takaskala, Adamawa State, and prevented an infiltration in Monguno, recovering rocket-propelled grenades and ammunition.





On July 21, ten individuals, family members of terrorists, surrendered to troops in Bama, with preliminary reports suggesting they fled from Gashua village seeking safety. Intelligence operations have led to the capture of several informants, including a suspected 15-year-old collaborator.

In a major logistics interdiction on July 22, soldiers stopped a truck heading from Maiduguri to Gamboru loaded with solar batteries, panels, power inverters, carburetor gases, refrigerators, and food items suspected of being destined for terrorist groups.

Major General Kangye affirmed, “The intensified and coordinated offensives by troops of Operation HADIN KAI have significantly disrupted the logistics networks of Boko Haram and ISWAP elements. These efforts have not only denied terrorists critical supplies but have also weakened their operational capabilities across the theatre.”

He commended the soldiers’ bravery and resilience, reassuring the Nigerian populace of the Armed Forces’ unwavering commitment to ensuring lasting peace and security across the Northeast region.