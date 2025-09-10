Nigerian Students Turn to Artificial Intelligence for Academic Support as Google Search Trends Surge

As schools across Nigeria reopen, new data from Google has revealed that students are increasingly relying on Artificial Intelligence (AI) to enhance their studies and improve their academic performance.

The report, released on Tuesday, shows that searches combining “AI + studying” have risen by more than 200 percent compared to 2024, underscoring a growing shift in how learners are approaching their education. According to Google, this surge indicates that young Nigerians are not merely curious about AI but are actively incorporating it into their daily learning routines.

Subjects such as chemistry, mathematics, and languages are seeing heightened interest in AI-powered solutions. Searches for “AI + chemistry” climbed by 50 percent, while “AI + maths” and “AI + languages” each rose by 30 percent. Queries related to grammar also spiked by 20 percent.

Some of the most popular questions posed by students included: “What is the best AI in the world for solving mathematical problems?” and “How to use AI to solve math problems?”





Olumide Balogun, Google’s Director for West Africa, explained that the trend highlights how students are embracing technology for deeper learning rather than just quick answers.

“Nigerian learners are not just using AI for answers but as a tool to deepen their understanding of complex subjects, from chemistry to mathematics. We are committed to providing tools that will empower students to learn, grow, and succeed,” Balogun said.

Google also reported a sharp increase in searches about Artificial Intelligence beyond academics. Queries such as “how to use AI” and “what is the full meaning of AI” each rose by 80 percent, while interest in “who is the father of AI” jumped 70 percent.

More significantly, concerns about academic integrity and responsible use emerged as searches for “AI detection” soared by 290 percent.





Career-related searches also reflected growing interest in the evolving job market. Google noted that “Generative AI” had become a breakout term in the past 12 months, frequently linked with “professional certification”, suggesting that students are preparing themselves for a technology-driven workforce.

The findings reveal that AI-related searches in Nigeria hit an all-time high in 2025, with a 60 percent increase compared to the previous year, okay.ng reports.