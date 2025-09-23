Nigerian Senate Extends Annual Break, Resumption of Plenary Now October 7

The 10th Senate has once again altered its legislative calendar, announcing a fresh postponement of plenary resumption from September 23 to October 7, 2025.

The decision was communicated through an internal memo signed by Chinedu Akubueze, Chief of Staff to the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio. The notice was circulated to lawmakers on Tuesday, extending the National Assembly’s annual recess by an additional two weeks.

The memo, titled “Notice of Shift in Plenary Resumption Date,” read:

“This is to respectfully inform Distinguished Senators that the resumption of plenary sitting of the Senate, earlier scheduled for Tuesday, 23rd September, 2025, has been shifted to Tuesday, 7th October, 2025.

"Any inconvenience this short notice may cause is deeply regretted. Distinguished Senators are kindly invited to note the postponement and adjust their schedules accordingly. Thank you for your kind understanding, and God bless."





While the communication did not disclose the specific reason for the delay, parliamentary sources revealed that the extension was primarily to allow lawmakers to fully participate in Nigeria’s Independence Day celebrations on October 1.

okay.ng reports that the Senate had earlier adjourned plenary on July 24 for its annual recess. At the time, Senate President Godswill Akpabio explained the adjournment as an act of “chamber reciprocity,” mirroring the break already observed by members of the House of Representatives.

This latest extension has sparked debate within the legislative community, with concerns that critical matters—such as oversight of government expenditures, pending motions, and the screening of executive appointments—will face further delays.

Observers argue that prolonging the recess could affect urgent legislative business, particularly as the country continues to navigate key political and economic challenges.