Nigerian Resident Doctors Suspend Five-Day Warning Strike, Issue Fresh Two-Week Ultimatum to Federal Government

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has called off its ongoing warning strike after two days of industrial action, offering the Federal Government a two-week grace period to address lingering welfare and salary issues.

The decision was announced on Saturday night following a virtual Extraordinary National Executive Council meeting of the association. The doctors, who initially planned a five-day strike, resumed work on Sunday, September 14, 2025.

Confirming the development, NARD President, Dr. Tope Osundara, said, “Some of our demands have been met. The government has promised to look into other issues. Strike suspended; resumption of work tomorrow (today). We did this as a sign of goodwill and to assist Nigerians who are seeking healthcare in our various facilities.”

The suspension followed weeks of tension. Resident doctors had earlier issued a 21-day ultimatum in July, extended by 10 days, which expired on September 10. A final 24-hour deadline preceded the industrial action, which began on Friday.





Major Demands

NARD’s demands include:

Immediate payment of the 2025 Medical Residency Training Fund (MRTF).

Settlement of five months’ arrears from the 25–35 per cent Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS) review.





Clearance of outstanding salary backlogs.

Payment of 2024 accoutrement allowance arrears.

Prompt release of specialist allowances.

Restoration of recognition of West African postgraduate membership certificates by the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN).

A communiqué signed by Dr. Osundara, NARD General Secretary, Dr. Oluwasola Odunbaku, and Publicity and Social Secretary, Dr. Omoha Amobi, revealed that the government has commenced payment of the MRTF to previously excluded members.

The doctors emphasized that the suspension was a “window of goodwill” and urged the government to utilize the next two weeks to meet all outlined demands. okay.ng reports that consultants and other healthcare workers had been left to manage overwhelming caseloads during the strike, causing delays and hardship for patients across public hospitals.

NARD also called on the Oyo State Government to resolve issues affecting doctors at the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology Teaching Hospital (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, within the 15-day ultimatum issued by the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) Oyo branch.