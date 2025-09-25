Energy & OilTop stories

Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited Receives N318bn Allocation for Frontier Oil Exploration Projects

Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
By Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
4 Min Read
NNPC
NNPC

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has secured a total of N318.05 billion between January and August 2025 to fund frontier oil exploration across inland basins. This funding was drawn from the statutory 30 percent deductions of Production Sharing Contract (PSC) profits as mandated by the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021.

Documents from the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) September 2025 meeting reveal that these deductions were consistently applied despite fluctuations in PSC profits. In total, PSC profits amounted to N1.06 trillion in the first eight months of 2025, far below the budgeted N1.58 trillion.

The Frontier Exploration Fund, established under the PIA 2021, ensures that 30 percent of PSC profits are dedicated to exploration in underexplored basins, including Anambra, Bida, Sokoto, Dahomey, Chad, and Benue. Regulations also direct the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) to manage the fund through an escrow account and produce an annual Frontier Basin Exploration and Development Plan.

In July 2025, the NUPRC unveiled its exploration roadmap, highlighting seismic surveys, stress-field detection, data integration, and new drilling activities. These included the logging and testing of the Eba-1 well in Dahomey, a new wildcat drilling in Bida, reappraisal of Wadi wells in Chad, and the reassignment of Ebeni-1 drilling in Benue.

- Advertisement -

Signed by NUPRC Chief Executive, Gbenga Komolafe, the document stressed that outcomes from these efforts would shape future exploration and de-risking of assets.

The monthly allocations varied significantly, ranging from N6.83 billion in June to N78.94 billion in August, highlighting volatility in PSC revenues. Notably, NNPCL received an equal sum of N318.05 billion as management fees within the same period, bringing its total inflow to N636.1 billion for exploration and management combined.

Stakeholders, however, have raised concerns. Mr. Ademola Adigun, Chief Executive Officer of AHA Strategies, criticized the allocation: “The money allocation is unrealistic, too high. It is not well used now. Maximum of 10 percent is what I would suggest.”

Meanwhile, Professor Dayo Ayoade, an energy law scholar at the University of Lagos, urged caution, warning against hasty amendments to the Petroleum Industry Act: “It took us 19 years of reform to agree on the PIA. The Frontier Exploration Fund, in many ways, was like a counterbalance to the Host Community Trust Fund.”

- Advertisement -

The Federal Government is already reviewing the deduction model, following President Bola Tinubu’s directive at the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting in August 2025. The President emphasized that deductions such as the 30 percent allocation to frontier exploration must be reassessed to boost public revenue.

okay.ng reports that oil workers’ unions, including the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) and the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), have rejected moves to amend the PIA and divest joint venture assets managed by NNPCL. They warned that such policies could destabilize the oil sector and endanger workers’ welfare.

- Advertisement -
Stay Updated on the Go with Our Latest News—Join Our WhatsApp Channel Now!
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Oscar Ibru Billionaire Industrialist Oscar Ibru Dies at 67
Next Article Six Pulled Alive as Two-Storey Building Collapses in Lagos

Connect with Okay on Social

Dollar/Naira Rates

Parallel Market Rates

USD
Buy₦1,510.00
Sell₦1,525.00
GBP
Buy₦2,050.00
Sell₦2,100.00
EUR
Buy₦1,750.00
Sell₦1,785.00

Updated: 3 days ago

Displayed rates are for informational purposes only and are subject to change.

Quick Converter

0.00

Rates are for informational purposes only.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

Police Prevent Car Theft and Child Abduction in Anambra Through Coordinated Security Operations
Security
Tinubu Declares Terrorists Fear Nigeria’s Embrace of Tolerance at United Nations Assembly
International
Customs Introduces Automated E-Clearance to Decongest Ports
Economy
Shettima Showcases Nigeria’s $200bn Energy Transition To Global Investors
Economy
Shettima Renews Nigeria’s Push for UN Security Council Seat
News
- Advertisement -

You May Also Like