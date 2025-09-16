International

Nigerian Man Sentenced in U.S. to Over Eight Years for $6m International Inheritance Fraud

Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
By Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
3 Min Read

A United States District Court has sentenced a Nigerian national, Ehis Lawrence Akhimie, to over eight years imprisonment for his role in a multi-million-dollar inheritance scam that preyed on elderly Americans.

According to a statement released by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida on Monday, Akhimie, 41, was handed a 97-month sentence on September 11, after he admitted guilt to charges of conspiracy to commit fraud.

Court records reveal that Akhimie and his co-conspirators crafted letters, disguising themselves as foreign bank executives based in Spain. The fraudulent communications claimed the recipients had multimillion-dollar inheritances from relatives who had supposedly passed away abroad.

Victims were pressured to pay various advance fees — including taxes and delivery costs — before receiving any funds. However, investigators discovered that the payments were funneled through a maze of intermediaries, many of whom were themselves past fraud victims coerced into aiding the operation.

- Advertisement -

No legitimate inheritance ever reached any of the 400-plus victims, according to prosecutors. Instead, Akhimie and his group enriched themselves by siphoning off more than $6 million.

U.S. Attorney Jason Quiñones condemned the crime, stating, “Schemes like this steal not only money but dignity from our seniors. Our Office stands with victims, ensures their voices are heard, and will relentlessly pursue those who prey on them.”

Assistant Attorney General Brett A. Shumate emphasized the importance of international cooperation in combating scams of this nature. “The Justice Department will continue to pursue, prosecute, and bring to justice transnational criminals responsible for defrauding U.S. consumers, wherever they are located,” he said.

The investigation was supported by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and Homeland Security Investigations. Acting Inspector in Charge, Bladismir Rojo, affirmed: “We are committed to protecting American consumers from being defrauded by transnational criminal organisations.”

- Advertisement -

Akhimie becomes the eighth person sentenced in connection with the fraudulent scheme. Earlier in April, another Nigerian, Okezie Bonaventure Ogbata, who was extradited from Portugal, was also sentenced to 97 months for similar involvement.

The Department of Justice noted that the investigation was aided by Europol and agencies in the United Kingdom, Spain, and Portugal.

This case once again underscores the persistent challenge of Nigerian-linked cross-border fraud operations.
okay.ng reports that U.S. authorities have, over the years, intensified their crackdown on such schemes, especially those targeting elderly citizens.

- Advertisement -
Stay Updated on the Go with Our Latest News—Join Our WhatsApp Channel Now!
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article World Bank Warns: Africa’s Economy Bleeding $200 Billion Yearly from Sanitation Deficit
Next Article UN Investigators Accuse Israel of Genocide in Gaza, Citing Leadership Incitement

Connect with Okay on Social

Dollar/Naira Rates

Parallel Market Rates

USD
Buy₦1,520.00
Sell₦1,535.00
GBP
Buy₦2,065.00
Sell₦2,105.00
EUR
Buy₦1,760.00
Sell₦1,790.00

Updated: 1 day ago

Displayed rates are for informational purposes only and are subject to change.

Quick Converter

0.00

Rates are for informational purposes only.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

Ex-Rivers Governor Celestine Omehia Rejects State Police, Warns of Abuse by Governors
Security
Presidential Adviser Tope Fasua Assures Nigerians of Single-Digit Inflation as Economy Shows Signs of Stability
News
MTN Nigeria
MTN Foundation, NDLEA Launch 24-Hour Free Counselling Helpline to Combat Substance Abuse in Nigeria
News
Air Peace
Heavy Rainfall in Lagos Forces Air Peace Flight Delays Nationwide
News
Niger Governor Reaffirms Commitment to Security and Federal Agencies in the State
News
- Advertisement -

You May Also Like