Nigerian Leadership Coach Peter Adeleke Breaks Guinness World Record with 28-Hour Marathon Lecture in Canada

Nigerian-born leadership strategist, author, and motivational speaker Peter Adeleke has earned a coveted place in the Guinness World Records after delivering the longest continuous leadership lesson in Calgary, Canada.

Adeleke achieved the remarkable feat after teaching for 28 hours and 45 minutes, surpassing the previous record of 24 hours. He initially set his sights on a lecture marathon of between 30 and 48 hours but concluded the session earlier than planned in August.

Confirming the development, Guinness World Records (GWR) stated on its official website: “The longest leadership lesson is 28 hr 45 min and was achieved by Peter Adeleke (Canada), in Calgary, Canada, on 30 August 2025.”

The confirmation email sent to him by Guinness World Records partly read, “We are thrilled to inform you that your application for the longest leadership lesson has been successful and you are now the Guinness World Records Title Holder!”





okay.ng reports that Adeleke expressed gratitude on Instagram while celebrating the achievement, quoting scripture: “It’s official! He teacheth my hands to war, so that a bow of steel is broken by mine arms… Blessed be the Lord my strength which teacheth my hands to war, my fingers to fight, & my mouth to speak.”

In another post, he reflected on the journey: “This journey was not by strength, but by grace, resilience, and the unwavering support of an incredible team. To God alone be the glory.”

On his website, Adeleke explained why he did not reach his initial 48-hour target, emphasizing the essence of leadership: “Success isn’t always about hitting the exact target you set. It’s about pushing boundaries, discovering your true limits, and creating meaningful impact along the way.”

This latest recognition positions him among a growing list of Nigerians who have achieved global fame through Guinness World Records, including celebrity chef Hilda Baci, who recently broke the record for the largest serving of Nigerian jollof rice at the Gino World Jollof Festival in Lagos.