International

Nigerian Leadership Coach Peter Adeleke Breaks Guinness World Record with 28-Hour Marathon Lecture in Canada

Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
By Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
2 Min Read

Nigerian-born leadership strategist, author, and motivational speaker Peter Adeleke has earned a coveted place in the Guinness World Records after delivering the longest continuous leadership lesson in Calgary, Canada.

Adeleke achieved the remarkable feat after teaching for 28 hours and 45 minutes, surpassing the previous record of 24 hours. He initially set his sights on a lecture marathon of between 30 and 48 hours but concluded the session earlier than planned in August.

Confirming the development, Guinness World Records (GWR) stated on its official website: “The longest leadership lesson is 28 hr 45 min and was achieved by Peter Adeleke (Canada), in Calgary, Canada, on 30 August 2025.”

The confirmation email sent to him by Guinness World Records partly read, “We are thrilled to inform you that your application for the longest leadership lesson has been successful and you are now the Guinness World Records Title Holder!”

- Advertisement -

okay.ng reports that Adeleke expressed gratitude on Instagram while celebrating the achievement, quoting scripture: “It’s official! He teacheth my hands to war, so that a bow of steel is broken by mine arms… Blessed be the Lord my strength which teacheth my hands to war, my fingers to fight, & my mouth to speak.”

In another post, he reflected on the journey: “This journey was not by strength, but by grace, resilience, and the unwavering support of an incredible team. To God alone be the glory.”

On his website, Adeleke explained why he did not reach his initial 48-hour target, emphasizing the essence of leadership: “Success isn’t always about hitting the exact target you set. It’s about pushing boundaries, discovering your true limits, and creating meaningful impact along the way.”

This latest recognition positions him among a growing list of Nigerians who have achieved global fame through Guinness World Records, including celebrity chef Hilda Baci, who recently broke the record for the largest serving of Nigerian jollof rice at the Gino World Jollof Festival in Lagos.

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -
Stay Updated on the Go with Our Latest News—Join Our WhatsApp Channel Now!
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Jeffrey Daniel Reveals How He Introduced Michael Jackson to the Moonwalk

Connect with Okay on Social

Dollar/Naira Rates

Parallel Market Rates

USD
Buy₦1,520.00
Sell₦1,535.00
GBP
Buy₦2,060.00
Sell₦2,105.00
EUR
Buy₦1,760.00
Sell₦1,790.00

Updated: 3 days ago

Displayed rates are for informational purposes only and are subject to change.

Quick Converter

0.00

Rates are for informational purposes only.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

Jeffrey Daniel Reveals How He Introduced Michael Jackson to the Moonwalk
Entertainment
Tinubu Congratulates FAAN Boss Olubunmi Kuku on Election as ACI Africa Vice-President
News
Nigeria, China, Others Earn WHO Praise for Cutting Non-Communicable Disease Deaths
International
Siminalayi Fubara
Rivers in Suspense as Governor Fubara Delays Return After Emergency Rule Ends
News Top stories
President Bola Tinubu to Grace Wedding, Pay Courtesy Visit in Kaduna on Friday
News
- Advertisement -

You May Also Like