Nigerian Lawmakers and Retired Military Chiefs Demand Enhanced Defense Amid Terrorist Threats

As insecurity worsens in Nigeria’s North-East, retired military generals have called on the Federal Government to urgently upgrade the Armed Forces’ equipment.

On Tuesday, the House of Representatives condemned a recent deadly attack on Giwa Barracks in Borno State, asserting that Boko Haram militants are now better equipped than Nigerian soldiers.

Lawmakers expressed deep concern over the resurgence of Boko Haram and the rising casualties in Borno and Yobe States. Despite increased defense allocations-from N2.98 trillion in 2023 to a proposed N4.91 trillion in 2025-the quality and quantity of arms remain questioned.

Brigadier General Peter Aro (retd.) stated, “The question of whether terrorists are better armed than the Nigerian military is no longer rhetorical.” He described insurgents as having advanced technology including encrypted communications, drones, and GPS-guided explosives, warning that Nigerian troops face “asymmetric warfare ill-equipped for modern threats.”





Brigadier General Bashir Adewinbi advocated for enhanced intelligence capabilities, such as surveillance drones, to better monitor insurgent activities. He also criticized the country’s porous borders as “an open gateway for individuals with dangerous intentions.”

Group Captain Sadique Shehu (retd.) highlighted the need for stringent oversight of defense budgets, cautioning that without proper accountability, funds may be misused.

Following a fire at Giwa Barracks’ ammunition depot on May 1, attributed to “friendly fire” and heat, the House resolved to investigate and strengthen security at military installations. Members also voiced concern over attacks in Otukpo, Benue State, calling for increased deployment of security forces.

The Senate announced plans for a national security summit to develop comprehensive strategies against rising insecurity. Senator Jimoh Ibrahim linked global geopolitical tensions to Nigeria’s challenges, urging a strategic and well-funded military response.





The government’s 2025 budget prioritizes reclaiming ungoverned territories, securing borders, and modernizing military hardware to restore national security.