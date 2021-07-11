Entertainment

Nigerian Idol season 6: Kingdom beats Francis to emerge winner

Damilola A. Follow on Twitter July 11, 2021
Kingdom Kroseide has won the 2021 edition of the Nigerian Idol.

Okay.ng understands that the 26-year-old was declared winner of the sixth edition at the Grand Finale on Sunday.

Kingdom defeated Francis Atela to walk away with a cash prize of N30 million, a brand new SUV, 6 track EP recording deal, 3 music videos included, an all-expense-paid trip to Seychelles, and a weekend getaway to Dubai for 2.

At the finale show held at Africa Magic studios, Francis sang ‘Yellow Fever’, and Kingdom sang ‘Gentleman’ by Fela Kuti.

