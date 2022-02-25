Nigerian govt breaks silence on Russia-Ukraine conflict

Muhammad A. Aliyu Follow on Twitter February 25, 2022
Less than a minute
Geoffrey Onyeama
Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama

Minister for Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Jideofor Onyeama, says Nigeria cannot condone the violation of the territorial integrity of a United Nations Member State.

The minister said this after a closed-door meeting with ambassadors of Russia and Ukraine on Friday.

Onyeama who met with both envoys separately says Nigeria sympathises with Ukraine and acknowledges the diplomatic ties it shares with the European country.

He also emphasized that the Nigerian government wants Russia to revert to status quo and prioritise Diplomacy and dialogue.

Okay.ng understands that this is coming a day after Onyeama walked away from reporters when asked about Nigeria’s position on the issue.

