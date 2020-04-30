Nigerian govt asks civil servants from GL 14 and above to resume work on Monday

The federal government of Nigeria has ordered civil servants on grade level 14 and above to resume work on Monday.

This directive was in a circular issued on Thursday from the office of the Head of Service of the Federation Dr. Folashade Yemi-Esan.

According to the circular, all offices are to open three times a week. The working days are Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, while the closing time shall be 2.00 pm each day.

The circular reads: “Further to Mr. President‘s broadcast on a phased and gradual easing of the Iockdown measures occasioned by COVID-19, officers on GL. 14 and above and those on essential services are hereby directed to resume work with effect from Monday 4th May, 2020 in the first instance,” the circular read.

“Offices are to open three times a week Monday, Wednesday and Friday and close at 2.00pm on each day. In resuming, the concerned officers are to ensure full compliance with the directives and advice on the COVID-19 pandemic preventive measures including maintenance of social distancing, regular washing and/ or sanitizing of hands and wearing of face masks.

“Officers are advised to limit the number of visitors they receive to the barest minimum and such visitors should also comply with safety and health advice/directives. As you are aware, the Federal Secretariat Complexes have been decontaminated while efforts are ongoing to do some in other public offices.

“To further support the efforts to check the spread of the virus. Permanent secretaries and Chief Executive Officers are to ensure that handwashing and sanitation facilities are placed at entrances and strategic points in their MDAs.

“They are also to ensure that, as much as practicable, entrance to the MDAs is limited to only one. It is equally important that infrared thermometers are provided at the entrance for compulsory temperature checks.”