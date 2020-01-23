Nigerian government reacts to poor rating on corruption perception index

The federal government of Nigeria has reacted to the poor ranking on the latest released annual corruption perception index published by Transparency International.

Okay.ng recalls that the report ranked Nigeria 146 out of the 180 countries profiled.

Nigeria also scored 27 out of 100 points in the 2018 CPI, maintaining the same score as in the 2017 CPI, the same as it did in 2018.

Reacting to Nigeria’s position on the corruption index, Abubakar Malami, minister of justice and attorney-general of the federation (AGF), said on Channels TV that current realities do not support Nigeria’s ranking by Transparency International.

He said, “In terms of the fight against corruption, we have been doing more, we have done more and we will continue to do more out of inherent conviction and desire on our part to fight against corruption devoid of any extraneous considerations relating to the rating by Transparency International.

“Our resolve to fight corruption is inherent and indeed devoid of any extraneous considerations, we will continue to do more and we will double efforts.”